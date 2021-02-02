EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.12% of EPAM Systems worth $24,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 54.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock traded up $5.94 on Tuesday, reaching $362.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,258. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $369.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total transaction of $1,261,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,901.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

