Eq LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Eq LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,845,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,038,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.91. The stock had a trading volume of 906,464 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.39. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

