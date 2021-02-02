Eq LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Eq LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,853,000 after acquiring an additional 369,286 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 167,068 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $213.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,202,518. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $217.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.03 and a 200-day moving average of $182.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

