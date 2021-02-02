Eq LLC Buys Shares of 53,095 GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Eq LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. GraniteShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eq LLC owned 0.09% of GraniteShares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,692. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $20.59.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.