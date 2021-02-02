Eq LLC Invests $4.67 Million in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Eq LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,000. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eq LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

ESGV stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,608. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.05.

