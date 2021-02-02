Eq LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Eq LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 2.7% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eq LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,037,000 after purchasing an additional 155,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,475,000 after buying an additional 199,590 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 673,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after acquiring an additional 35,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,979 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $3.98 on Tuesday, reaching $311.62. 831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,787. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $314.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.02.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.