Eq LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Eq LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.2% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,659,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,460,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 820,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,936,781. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

