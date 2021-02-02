Eq LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eq LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,213,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $6.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.82. The company had a trading volume of 142,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,364. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

