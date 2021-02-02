Eq LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eq LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,454. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.