Eq LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Eq LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 6.4% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,776 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.20. 671,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

