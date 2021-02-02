Eq LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eq LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 322,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,671. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63.

