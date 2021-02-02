Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. 53,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQX. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

