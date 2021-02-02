Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $51.27.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $79,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $233,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

