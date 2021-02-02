Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eli Lilly and in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

LLY opened at $203.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.99. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $194.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

