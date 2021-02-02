Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Financial Bancorp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Bancorp. in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

