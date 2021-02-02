Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 2nd (ALV, ARQT, ASML, ATVI, CGJTF, CIXX, CNCE, CRUS, DIIBF, EA)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 2nd:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its price target increased by Truist from $38.00 to $48.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $524.00 to $640.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price boosted by Truist from $90.00 to $100.00.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $230.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) had its price target lowered by Truist from $30.00 to $22.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $95.00 to $105.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $14.50 to $16.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target boosted by Truist from $138.00 to $156.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $120.00.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) had its price target boosted by Aegis from $10.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from $20.00 to $23.00.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.50 to $37.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Truist from $41.00 to $44.00.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) had its target price boosted by Truist from $118.00 to $140.00.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price increased by Truist from $120.00 to $135.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $500.00 to $530.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target boosted by Truist from $175.00 to $220.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $302.00 to $284.00.

