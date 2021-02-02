Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 14.9% This Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002235 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $22.31 million and $437,572.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,606.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.49 or 0.04289970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.00400490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.68 or 0.01203952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.44 or 0.00506776 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.27 or 0.00419239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.28 or 0.00259157 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00021823 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 31,336,425 coins and its circulating supply is 28,032,703 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

