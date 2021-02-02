Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.85. Eskay Mining shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 445,869 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$359.86 million and a PE ratio of -93.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.03.

Eskay Mining Company Profile (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds an 80% interest in the St. Andrew Goldfield (SIB)-Eskay project located at Eskay Creek; and a 100% interest in Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

