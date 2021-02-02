ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Update

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ESSA stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $17.60.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ESSA Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 615.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

