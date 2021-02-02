ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.19

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 309895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

EPIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $572.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $10,466,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $1,725,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $1,869,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.