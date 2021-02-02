essensys plc (ESYS.L) (LON:ESYS) Trading 0.2% Higher

essensys plc (ESYS.L) (LON:ESYS) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 145.25 ($1.90). 41,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 22,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 150.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.17.

essensys plc (ESYS.L) Company Profile (LON:ESYS)

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

