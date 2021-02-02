Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.27. Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 37,680 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$37.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

