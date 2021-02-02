Ether Zero Market Cap Hits $203,304.10 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Ether Zero token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $203,304.10 and approximately $18,777.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.25 or 0.04233870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021448 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,543,225 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,513,813 tokens. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.