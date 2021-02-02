Ethereum Gold Price Up 171.4% This Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 52.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 171.4% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $380,547.36 and approximately $17.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00066096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.77 or 0.00840989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00047425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.77 or 0.04628348 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00035180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

