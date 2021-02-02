EtherGem (EGEM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $57,460.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $280,223.68 and approximately $57,460.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00065427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.87 or 0.00851010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.35 or 0.04916341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014673 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

