Etherparty (FUEL) Price Up 58.6% This Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 58.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $358,817.32 and approximately $78,980.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00065622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.27 or 0.00836988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.23 or 0.04627353 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00035368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

About Etherparty

FUEL is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.