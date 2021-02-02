Ethverse Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.08 million and $58,632.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse token can now be bought for $0.0882 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00107182 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003077 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00019041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ethverse Token Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,267,088 tokens. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

Buying and Selling Ethverse

Ethverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.