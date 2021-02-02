Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

CUYTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CUYTY traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. 1,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

