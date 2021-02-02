Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CUYTY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of CUYTY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. 1,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

