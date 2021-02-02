Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CUYTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.49. 1,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

