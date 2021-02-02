Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CUYTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.49. 1,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

