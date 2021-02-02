Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Sells $274,193.33 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,274.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.96. 357,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,016. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $165.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EVBG. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after buying an additional 354,213 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,476,000 after buying an additional 234,824 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after buying an additional 161,965 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 3,073.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 150,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Everbridge by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,478,000 after purchasing an additional 139,665 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

