Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Sells $274,193.33 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,274.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of EVBG stock traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.96. 357,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,016. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $165.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 0.75.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after buying an additional 354,213 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,476,000 after buying an additional 234,824 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after buying an additional 161,965 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 3,073.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 150,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Everbridge by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,478,000 after purchasing an additional 139,665 shares in the last quarter.
About Everbridge
Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.
Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.