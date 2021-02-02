Everex (EVX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.82 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Everex has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001079 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everex has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00066475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.98 or 0.00843580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00047428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,672.95 or 0.04642676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00035708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Everex Profile

EVX is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.