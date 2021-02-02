Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.51

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $13.05. Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 67,221 shares.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$992.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58.
In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,729,700.
Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ET)
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.