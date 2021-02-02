Everyman Media Group plc (EMAN.L) (LON:EMAN) Shares Gap Up to $109.00

Everyman Media Group plc (EMAN.L) (LON:EMAN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.00, but opened at $114.00. Everyman Media Group plc (EMAN.L) shares last traded at $112.99, with a volume of 3,253 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £102.93 million and a PE ratio of -6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.75.

About Everyman Media Group plc (EMAN.L) (LON:EMAN)

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group plc (EMAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group plc (EMAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.