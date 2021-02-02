Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,124,641.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock worth $229,024,765. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AQUA opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $383.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

