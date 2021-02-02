Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.59

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.59 and traded as high as $36.68. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) shares last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 139,471 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on EIF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.94.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.59.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$297.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.3318651 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 198.43%.

About Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

