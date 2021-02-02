ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $599,148.05 and approximately $10,697.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.57 or 0.00903905 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00025255 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001004 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.