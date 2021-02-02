Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 90.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,229 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 154.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,733,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,500 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 427.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after acquiring an additional 989,917 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,052,000 after acquiring an additional 420,157 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Exelon by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,461,000 after acquiring an additional 405,552 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

