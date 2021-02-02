EXMR FDN (EXMR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $424,099.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $134,367.67 and $424,099.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00065880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.49 or 0.00819986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.80 or 0.04825424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014627 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

