Exosis (EXO) Achieves Market Cap of $15,551.10

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Exosis has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a total market cap of $15,551.10 and $1,093.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,591.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.25 or 0.04233870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00417656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.77 or 0.01199084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.56 or 0.00504378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.11 or 0.00423896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.91 or 0.00262104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021448 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.