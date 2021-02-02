eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.37

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.37 and last traded at $119.90, with a volume of 20486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get eXp World alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.60 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Shares of eXp World are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, February 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 12th.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $564.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,538,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,976,076.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $683,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,666 shares of company stock valued at $22,430,250. 40.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter valued at $21,983,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in eXp World by 67.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 149,739 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at $5,667,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 36,930.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 105,253 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.