Expanse Price Tops $0.0798 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 145.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $66,713.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,144.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.77 or 0.04248930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.41 or 0.00424421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.19 or 0.01217857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.85 or 0.00508660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00426649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00263089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021657 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

