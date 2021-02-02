Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Exponent worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Exponent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 3.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 6.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $97.84.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,340.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $395,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,606 shares of company stock worth $14,933,636 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

