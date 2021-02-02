Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Short Interest Update

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

STAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ STAY opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -90.88 and a beta of 1.90. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Extended Stay America had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extended Stay America will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Extended Stay America’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

