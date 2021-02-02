Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.
NYSE:XOM opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
Further Reading: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.