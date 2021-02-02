EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Up 14.8%

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) rose 14.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 3,241,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 550% from the average daily volume of 498,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

EYPT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $239.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 48,923 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

