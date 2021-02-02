F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Shares Gap Up to $8.57

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $9.94. F-star Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 67 shares.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.78.
F-star Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSTX)
F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.
