F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Shares Gap Up to $8.57

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $9.94. F-star Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 67 shares.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of F-star Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

