Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective upped by analysts at B. Riley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

FN opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $833,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

