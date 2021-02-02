Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of FN traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.58. The stock had a trading volume of 14,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,915. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $87.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 818.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after buying an additional 565,813 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after purchasing an additional 351,482 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 76.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 256,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 111,302 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 54.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 189,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 363.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 55,917 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.