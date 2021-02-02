Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 4,750 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $1,228,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60.

On Friday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total transaction of $11,963,017.50.

On Friday, January 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total transaction of $11,606,807.50.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $11,264,470.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50.

On Monday, January 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $12,055,202.50.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $11,861,435.00.

FB opened at $262.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.56. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

