Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 4,750 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $1,228,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50.
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total transaction of $11,963,017.50.
- On Friday, January 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50.
- On Monday, January 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total transaction of $11,606,807.50.
- On Wednesday, January 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $11,264,470.00.
- On Friday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50.
- On Monday, January 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $12,055,202.50.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $11,861,435.00.
FB opened at $262.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.56. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.